Incheon United climb out of K League cellar; Jeonbuk pull even with Ulsan in points

The last-place club at the season's end will be relegated to the K League 2 for 2021, and any of the six clubs in Final B could suffer that fate. Seongnam FC, who have now dropped three straight, sit just one point above Incheon and Busan. Suwon Samsung Bluewings defeated FC Seoul 3-1 Saturday to give themselves a bit of breathing room, though they're still just three points clear of the relegation zone.