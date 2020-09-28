S. Korea closely watching for additional word from N.K. over death of its citizen: ministry
SEOUL, Sept. 28 (Yonhap) -- The unification ministry said Monday it is closely watching for additional word from North Korea about the recent killing of a South Korean citizen.
On Sunday, Seoul's presidential office demanded North Korea agree to a joint probe into the death of the 47-year-old fisheries official. The South claims that the North shot the official to death early last week and burned his body after spotting him in its territorial waters.
North Korean leader Kim Jong-un apologized for the killing in a message on Friday. Pyongyang, however, provided an account with major discrepancies with Seoul's explanation and has not responded to the request for a joint investigation.
"The unification ministry is looking at the current situations very gravely and reviewing them carefully, while closely watching for an additional response from North Korea," Yoh Sang-key, the ministry's spokesperson, said during a regular press briefing.
The ministry had pursued expanding cross-border exchanges in humanitarian areas despite stalled inter-Korean relations before the deadly incident.
Kim's rare and swift apology raised cautious optimism for the ties to move forward, but critics say that Pyongyang should first cooperate with Seoul to figure out what actually happened to ease public outrage.
North Korea earlier warned South Korea not to violate its western sea border in searching for his body, saying it will hand it over if it's found.
kokobj@yna.co.kr
(END)