Creditor invites preliminary bidders for Hanjin Heavy
By Nam Kwang-sik
SEOUL, Sept. 28 (Yonhap) -- Cash-squeezed Hanjin Heavy Industries & Construction Co. said Monday its main creditor Korea Development Bank (KDB) has invited preliminary bidders in order to sell its controlling stake in the shipyard.
KDB plans to finalize the preliminary bidding by Oct. 26 to sell all or part of the 83.45 percent stake in Hanjin Heavy Industries, the shipbuilder said in a regulatory filing.
The 83.45 percent stake is owned by seven local financial institutions including KDB and three Filipino financial institutions that include Rizal Commercial Banking Corporation via debt-to-equity swap, KDB said in a separate statement.
KDB said it plans to sell at least a 63.44 percent stake in Hanjin Heavy Industries and decide on whether it sell the whole stake owned by the financial institutions before the end of the final bidding.
KDB picked local accounting firm Samil PricewaterhouseCoopers and KDB's mergers and acquisitions consulting team as sale managers for the stake sale, the state-run bank said.
