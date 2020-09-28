Seoul stocks extend gains late Mon. morning on Wall Street rally
SEOUL, Sept. 28 (Yonhap) -- South Korean stocks extended gains late Monday morning, taking a cue from U.S. stock rallies seen last week.
The benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) gained 30.8 points, or 1.35 percent, to 2,309.59 as of 11:20 a.m.
Local stocks soared above the 2,300 level, tracking strong advances in U.S. tech giants, such as Apple, Microsoft and Tesla.
The tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite jumped 2.26 percent to 10,913.56 the previous session. The Dow Jones Industrial Average gained 1.34 percent, with the S&P 500 adding 1.6 percent.
Most large caps traded higher in Seoul.
Market kingpin Samsung Electronics rose 0.86 percent, while No. 2 chipmaker SK hynix shed 0.24 percent.
Internet portal giant Naver gained 1.53 percent, with its rival Kakao up 2.99 percent.
Leading chemical maker LG Chem remained flat, and rechargeable battery maker Samsung SDI rose 1.58 percent.
Top pharmaceutical firm Samsung Biologics climbed 2.07 percent, and Celltrion advanced 0.58 percent.
Hyundai Motor, the country's largest automaker, jumped 3.24 percent, and top steelmaker POSCO added 1.29 percent.
The local currency was trading at 1,173.6 won to the U.S. dollar, down 1.3 won from the previous session's close.
