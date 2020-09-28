Seoul city temporarily reopens sports, cultural facilities for holiday
SEOUL, Sept. 28 (Yonhap) -- The Seoul city government temporarily reopened outdoor sports and cultural facilities on Monday for the upcoming holiday period.
Under the plan announced Sunday, 63 municipal cultural facilities, which were previously closed as part of antivirus measures, will open from Monday through Oct. 11, subject to the preferences of each facility.
More than 750 outdoor sports facilities run by the city and 123 run by wards will reopen for the same two-week interval, which has been designated as a special antivirus period covering the Chuseok holiday (Sept. 30-Oct. 2) and Oct. 9 Hangeul Day.
The Seoul Museum of Art, for example, plans to reopen on Tuesday and remain open throughout the period except on Mondays, its regular closing day. The Seoul Metropolitan Library plans to reopen some of its halls on Tuesday and close on all public holidays.
The city recommended that its 25 wards also reopen their cultural spaces.
The facilities will open at half capacity and require advance reservations, the recording of personal data in electronic logs and mandatory wearing of masks.
Most other restrictions on large gatherings will remain in place until Oct. 11 in line with the national guidelines.
Restrictions on crowded areas of Han River parks will remain effective through Oct. 11, although some outdoor sports facilities will reopen from Oct. 5-11.
The city government warned again that it will report to police all those who participate in massive antigovernment rallies in central Seoul on the Oct. 3 National Foundation Day and Oct. 9 Hangeul Day in violation of antivirus restrictions and demand financial compensation from the participants should new COVID-19 cases arise as a result.
