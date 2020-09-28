LG Electronics to offer free repairs for TV power boards overseas
SEOUL, Sept. 28 (Yonhap) -- LG Electronics Inc. said Monday it will offer free repairs of TV power boards in some overseas markets due to a possible heating risk.
The South Korean tech firm said it will replace power board components of some OLED TV models sold in Asian and European countries that use 220 volts.
In China, the company will fix power board components in more than 9,000 TVs.
In July, LG said it will replace power board components for 18 OLED TV models that were produced and sold in South Korea after detecting its TV power boards have a current overflow risk after the performance degradation of a current-controlling component.
The company decided to expand a free repair program after its investigation found that some of its TVs sold overseas also showed similar problems.
kdon@yna.co.kr
(END)