Hyundai unveils Avante N TCR racing car in Beijing
SEOUL, Sept. 28 (Yonhap) -- South Korea's Hyundai Motor Co. on Monday unveiled the Avante N TCR racing car at the Beijing motor show ahead of its launch later this year.
Hyundai will begin the sale of the Avante N TCR high-performance car built to run the Touring Car Race (TCR) to global racing teams, the company said in a statement.
The front-wheel drive Avante N TCR model is equipped with a 2.0-liter gasoline turbocharged engine that can generate 380 horsepower according to the TCR technology directions, it said.
Hyundai's racing teams have participated in the global racing competition with the i30 N TCR and the Veloster N TCR models.
