Go to Contents
SEARCH

Range
Order by
Periods
~

* The search is limited to articles published after 2010.

Recommended

DMZ's image more associated with 'war' this year than last year: survey

07:00 September 30, 2020

SEOUL, Sept. 30 (Yonhap) -- The image of the Demilitarized Zone separating South and North Korea is associated more with war this year than last year, a local research institute said, as the inter-Korean peace process has stalled.

The Gyeonggi Research Institute, a think tank run by the government of Gyeonggi Province, said that a survey of 550 South Koreans, 150 Germans, 150 Chinese and 150 Irish people showed that "war" was the No. 1 image with 6.7 percent among more than 20 keywords associated with the DMZ.

The figure was up from 4.4. percent last year. The results appear to reflect the changes in the geopolitical landscape surrounding the DMZ, the think tank said, referring to the stalled inter-Korean peace process amid a deadlock in nuclear talks between Pyongyang and Washington.

Other images associated with the DMZ include "landmines" with 4.9 percent and "inter-Korean division" with 4.8 percent.

But the percentage of people who picked "peace" as the No. 1 image associated with the DMZ fell to 3.5 percent from 5 percent last year.

The survey also showed that 43 percent of the foreign respondents first learned about the DMZ that separates the two Koreas from 2015 to 2019.

The survey attributed the increase in awareness among foreigners to major political events such as the historic meeting between South Korean President Moon Jae-in, U.S. President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong-un, held at the truce village of Panmunjom last year.

It added that cultural events at the border towns in recent years, including a concert for peace and an international cycling tournament, also had an "exposure effect" on foreigners.

A propaganda loudspeaker is seen near a North Korean guard post inside the Demilitarized Zone (DMZ), in this photo taken from the South Korean border city of Paju, 30 kilometers north of Seoul, on June 23, 2020. Pyongyang began to reinstall the loudspeakers on June 21, citing anti-Pyongyang leaflets sent into the North by defectors. The Koreas removed their loudspeakers from the DMZ in adherence to the Panmunjom Declaration on April 27, 2018. (Yonhap)

julesyi@yna.co.kr
(END)

Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Issue Keywords
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
TYPE SIZE

Example Type Sizing

A A

SAVED

SHARE

To get the link, tap the URL.

How can we improve?

SUBMIT

Thanks for your feedback!

OK