(LEAD) U.S., S. Korea remain committed to advancing diplomacy with N. Korea: nuclear envoys

"The United States and the Republic of Korea remain fully committed to diplomacy as a way to reach an enduring peace on the Korean Peninsula, to achieve denuclearization, to bring about a brighter future for all of Korean People and to bring about normalcy in the United States' relationship with the DPRK," U.S. Deputy Secretary of State Stephen Biegun told reporters, referring to the two Koreas by their official names -- the Republic of Korea and the Democratic People's Republic of Korea.

