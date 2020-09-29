Violations of corporate disclosure rules on rise due to soft punishments
SEOUL, Sept. 29 (Yonhap) -- Violations of corporate disclosure requirements in South Korea have been on the rise in recent years due to light punishments, government data showed Tuesday.
The number of disclosure requirement violations came to 128 in the first eight months of the year, compared with 149 for all of 2019, according to the data from the Financial Supervisory Service.
The full-year number for 2020 is expected to far exceed the 2019 tally. The number of violations stood at just 65 in 2018.
The data was provided to Rep. Park Kwang-on of the ruling Democratic Party for an annual parliamentary inspection of the financial watchdog.
Rep. Park attributed this year's surge to lax punishments for violators, stressing the need to restore confidence in corporate disclosures by adopting zero tolerance.
By type of violation, late submissions of regular reports were the largest at 86 cases, or 67.2 percent of the total, in the January-August period, followed by violations of issuance disclosures with 32 (25 percent).
Warnings and cautions were the most frequent sanctions at 81, or 63.3 percent of the total, trailed by fines with 28 (22 percent). The average fine per violator came to 69.6 million won (US$59,500), much higher than the 19.7 million won for last year.
