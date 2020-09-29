Go to Contents
SEARCH

Range
Order by
Periods
~

* The search is limited to articles published after 2010.

Recommended #rollable TV #LG Electronics

LG tipped to release rollable TV next month

09:02 September 29, 2020

SEOUL, Sept. 29 (Yonhap) -- LG Electronics Inc., a major home appliance maker in South Korea, is expected to release the industry's first rollable TV next month, sources here said Tuesday, as the company tries to expand its presence in the high-end TV market.

LG recently opened a website dedicated to the Signature OLED R to receive preorders from its VVIP customers, according to the sources.

After holding an event for its customers in Seoul, LG is expected to launch the rollable TV in the market in late October, they said.

The price of the Signature OLED R has been reportedly set at over 100 million won (US$85,400).

LG's rollable TV, with a 65-inch screen that rises from a box and can be rolled up inside, was first unveiled at the Consumer Electronics Show (CES) in the United States last year.

The world's top OLED TV maker originally planned to launch the rollable TV in 2019, but its mass production has been delayed due to OLED display supply and yield rate issues.

At this year's CES, LG unveiled a different model of its rollable TV with a screen that rolls down from the ceiling.

This photo provided by LG Electronics Inc. shows the company's Signature OLED R rollable TV. (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)

kdon@yna.co.kr
(END)

Related Articles
Keyword
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Issue Keywords
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
TYPE SIZE

Example Type Sizing

A A

SAVED

SHARE

To get the link, tap the URL.

How can we improve?

SUBMIT

Thanks for your feedback!

OK