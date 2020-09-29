Rays' Choi Ji-man takes fielding drills, hopes for postseason return from injury

The Blue Jays will have Korean left-hander Ryu Hyun-jin start Game 2 on Wednesday. Choi and Ryu graduated from the same high school in Korea, Dongsan High School in Incheon, about 40 kilometers west of Seoul. Even if he's healthy, Choi may not start against Ryu, given his struggles against left-handed pitching. Choi, who bats left-handed but dabbled at switch hitting earlier this season, went 1-for-13 with six strikeouts against southpaws during the regular season.

