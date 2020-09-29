N.K.'s paper highlights achievement of building 'most powerful' defense capability ahead of founding anniv.
SEOUL, Sept. 29 (Yonhap) -- North Korea's official newspaper said Tuesday that the biggest achievement of the ruling Workers' Party is building the "most powerful" national defense capability that guarantees sovereignty and survival.
The Rodong Sinmun editorial appears to be aimed at rallying public support for the party ahead of the 75th anniversary of its founding on Oct. 10. The paper also said the party is committed to rebuilding the economy to improve people's lives.
"The biggest achievement that our party has achieved for our people is none other than building the most powerful national defense capability that can guarantee the right for not just our generations but also our descendants to sovereignty, survival and development," the Rodong Sinmun, the organ of the Workers' Party, said.
"The abject reality that the ravages of war never stops in every corner of the globe and people in some countries are wandering around in search of survival clearly demonstrates how dignified lives our people are living in the arms of a great mother," the paper added.
The powerful national defense capability appears to be pointing to "self-defense" nuclear weapons that leader Kim Jong-un has frequently vaunted. In July, Kim told a national conference of veterans that the country's nuclear deterrence will permanently guarantee national security.
The paper, however, said that economic conditions facing the North remain unfavorable, stressing that the party is strongly committed to providing sufficient lives for its own people.
"Significantly strengthening the development potential of the national economy is a precondition for stabilizing and markedly improving people's livelihoods," it said. "We should endeavor to streamline the overall economy under the banner of creating wealth and prosperity on our own."
North Korea will mark the 75th party founding anniversary on Oct. 10. North Korean media have recently highlighted the party's efforts to care for the lives of people struggling to recover from the damage caused by back-to-back typhoons and crippling global sanctions.
