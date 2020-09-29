Cardinals' Kim Kwang-hyun to start postseason opener vs. Padres

Two established big league starters, Jack Flaherty and Adam Wainwright, had been expected to pitch in the first two games for the Cardinals. Flaherty last started Friday, and he would have had four days' rest if he had been named the Game 1 starter. Instead, he'll go Game 3, if necessary. Wainwright's final regular season outing came Saturday, and he will follow Kim for Game 2 on four days' rest.