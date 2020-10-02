KOICA pushes for US$8.5 million project to support Cambodia's infectious disease responses
SEOUL, Oct. 2 (Yonhap) -- South Korea's overseas aid agency is pushing for a US$8.5 million project to help Cambodia strengthen its infectious disease control capabilities from this year through 2025, officials said Friday.
Under the project, the Korea International Cooperation Agency (KOICA) plans to help reinforce the safety of Cambodia's biological laboratories, build an emergency response system for disease control and nurture infectious disease experts, including epidemiological investigators.
The project is the second phase of a broader program that the KOICA and the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (USCDC) have led to support the Southeast Asian country's efforts to strengthen its public health system.
During the first phase of the program that began in 2017, more than 69 epidemiological investigators have been produced.
The second phase of the program seeks to nurture at least one epidemiological investigator each for all 163 districts in Cambodia's 25 provinces, the agency said.
Last week, the KOICA signed related arrangements with Cambodia's health ministry and the USCDC to push for the second phase.
