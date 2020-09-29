Top diplomats of S. Korea, Britain hold strategic talks
SEOUL, Sept. 29 (Yonhap) -- The top diplomats of South Korea and Britain held talks in Seoul on Tuesday about ways to enhance bilateral relations after Britain's withdrawal from the European Union (EU) and the coronavirus pandemic.
Foreign Minister Kang Kyung-wha and her British counterpart, Dominic Raab, held the fifth South Korea-Britain Strategic Dialogue to discuss a broad range of issues, including trade and antivirus cooperation, the foreign ministry said.
Raab arrived in Seoul for a single-day trip that included a visit in the morning to the Demilitarized Zone (DMZ) separating the two Koreas.
During the strategic talks, the ministers were expected to discuss ways to elevate their relations in areas including trade and investment even after Britain completely withdrew from the EU, known as Brexit.
Britain is undergoing a transition period after its parliament ratified the agreement to leave what is now the 27-member regional bloc in late January. It has until Dec. 31 to negotiate with the EU the terms for their future relationship.
Seoul and London have been striving to maintain the existing bilateral frameworks and further promote their close partnership in the post-Brexit era. They have signed the bilateral "continuity" free trade agreement (FTA) to allow businesses to keep trading freely after Brexit.
Among other issues likely to be discussed are joint efforts to develop and ensure the distribution of COVID-19 vaccines and cooperation in issues related to climate change.
They last held their strategic dialogue in London in 2018.
