Head coach for K League's Busan IPark resigns
SEOUL, Sept. 29 (Yonhap) -- Busan IPark head coach Cho Duck-jae stepped down Tuesday to take the fall for his K League 1 club's recent demise.
Busan announced assistant coach Lee Ki-hyung will serve as the interim boss for the remainder of the season.
Busan earned a promotion from the K League 2 for this season, after spending four straight years in the second division. But they're in danger of being relegated back to the K League 2.
With four matches remaining, Busan are in last place with 21 points. They're tied with Incheon United in points and also in the first tiebreaker, goals scored, at 21 apiece. In the second tiebreaker, the goal difference, Incheon are ahead at minus-9 to Busan's minus-12.
Busan are winless in their past six, with two draws and four losses, and they have been outscored 10-3 in that stretch.
Busan and Incheon are part of Final B, the lower tier during the K League 1's split phase. They will play four more matches within their own group to close out the season. The team that finishes in last place will be relegated to the K League 2 next season.
