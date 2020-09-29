Incheon Int'l Airport chief dismissed for misconduct amid controversy
SEOUL, Sept. 29 (Yonhap) -- South Korea's transport ministry on Tuesday notified the chief of the country's main airport operator of its decision to dismiss him over alleged negligence and ethical lapses.
Koo Bon-hwan, president and CEO of the Incheon International Airport Corp. (IIAC), has been accused of alleged wrongdoings in connection with the company's typhoon response and personnel issues.
The Ministry of Land, Infrastructure and Transport said in a statement that it has found that Koo violated the public organization operation and anti-corruption laws in a probe into the allegations that began in June.
The ministry said Koo left the parliamentary audit session on Oct. 2 in 2019 with an excuse of needing to prepare for a typhoon but was later found to have used a company credit card that night to pay for a private dinner meeting near his home.
Koo's unfair handling of personnel affairs also led to the dismissal, the ministry said.
In regards to Koo's dismissal, there was speculation that the government was seeking to hold him accountable for the IIAC's hiring plan.
In June, the IIAC announced its plan to give full employment status to some 1,900 temporary workers, stirring up a public uproar about fairness and angering jobseekers for what they called unfair discrimination.
The hiring plan was in line with President Moon Jae-in's election pledges to eradicate temporary positions in the public sector.
In a press conference held Friday, Koo said his lawyers will consider applying for an injunction if the ministry makes a final decision to sack him.
