N. Korean leader oversees party meeting to discuss anti-epidemic efforts: KCNA
SEOUL, Sept. 30 (Yonhap) -- North Korean leader Kim Jong-un has attended a recent meeting of the ruling Workers' Party to discuss efforts to prevent an outbreak of the new coronavirus, the North's official news agency reported Wednesday.
The Korean Central News Agency said the 18th meeting of the Political Bureau of the 7th Central Committee of the Workers' Party was held Tuesday.
The party's political bureau meeting marks the first of its kind since the communist state shot and killed a South Korean government official last week in waters off its west coast.
The KCNA report did not include any mention of the tragic incident being discussed at the meeting.
"The meeting pointed out some faults found in preventing the inroads of the malignant virus and had an in-depth study and discussion about the issues on further intensifying the state emergency anti-epidemic work," it said.
"The meeting stressed the need to strictly guard against self-complacency, carelessness, irresponsibility and slackness in the anti-epidemic field and employ home-grown style and wisdom to further toughen anti-epidemic measures," added the report.
North Korea has yet to officially report an outbreak of the new coronavirus. The impoverished country closed its borders shortly after other countries in the region, including China, reported outbreaks at the start of the year.
Tuesday's meeting also examined works conducted on the occasion of the 75th founding anniversary of the party, according to the KCNA.
"The meeting, chaired by Supreme Leader Kim Jong-un, marked an important occasion in devotedly protecting the security of the country and the people and stabilizing and improving their living standard as it took practical measures to celebrate the 75th founding anniversary of the Party," it said.
Kim has apologized for the killing of the 47-year-old South Korean in an official notice to South Korea, but the North is not responding to a South Korean request to launch a joint investigation.
