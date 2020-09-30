Top headlines in major S. Korean newspapers
SEOUL, Sept. 30 (Yonhap) -- The following are the top headlines in major South Korean newspapers on Sept. 30.
Korean-language dailies
-- Coronavirus pandemic boosts used computer market (Kyunghyang Shinmun)
-- Military captures N. Korea's order to kill S. Korean official in real time via wiretapping (Kookmin Daily)
-- Military hears N.K.'s shoot-to-kill order for S. Korean official through wiretapping (Donga llbo)
-- Court dismisses requests by far-right bodies for drive-thru rally (Seoul Shinmun)
-- Firefighters wage fundraising campaign for fire victims (Segye Times)
-- Military takes no countermeasures after eavesdropping of N.K's shot-to-kill order (Chosun Ilbo)
-- Gov't aware N. Korea lied about shooting-related notices (JoongAng Ilbo)
-- Court bans any type of rallies on National Foundation Day (Hankyoreh)
-- 7 in 10 people won't return to hometowns during Chuseok holiday (Hankook Ilbo)
-- Google to impose 30 percent fee on all app developers (Maeil Business Newspaper)
-- Most property experts forecast deposits to lease homes to rise after Chuseok (Korea Economic Daily)
English-language dailies
-- Chuseok travelers discouraged, warned to be safe (Korea JoongAng Daily)
-- Korea braces for first major holiday during pandemic (Korea Herald)
-- NK killing of official deepens internal division (Korea Times)
