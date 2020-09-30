Go to Contents
SEARCH

Range
Order by
Periods
~

* The search is limited to articles published after 2010.

Recommended #headlines

Top headlines in major S. Korean newspapers

09:30 September 30, 2020

SEOUL, Sept. 30 (Yonhap) -- The following are the top headlines in major South Korean newspapers on Sept. 30.

Korean-language dailies
-- Coronavirus pandemic boosts used computer market (Kyunghyang Shinmun)
-- Military captures N. Korea's order to kill S. Korean official in real time via wiretapping (Kookmin Daily)
-- Military hears N.K.'s shoot-to-kill order for S. Korean official through wiretapping (Donga llbo)
-- Court dismisses requests by far-right bodies for drive-thru rally (Seoul Shinmun)
-- Firefighters wage fundraising campaign for fire victims (Segye Times)
-- Military takes no countermeasures after eavesdropping of N.K's shot-to-kill order (Chosun Ilbo)
-- Gov't aware N. Korea lied about shooting-related notices (JoongAng Ilbo)
-- Court bans any type of rallies on National Foundation Day (Hankyoreh)
-- 7 in 10 people won't return to hometowns during Chuseok holiday (Hankook Ilbo)
-- Google to impose 30 percent fee on all app developers (Maeil Business Newspaper)
-- Most property experts forecast deposits to lease homes to rise after Chuseok (Korea Economic Daily)

English-language dailies
-- Chuseok travelers discouraged, warned to be safe (Korea JoongAng Daily)
-- Korea braces for first major holiday during pandemic (Korea Herald)
-- NK killing of official deepens internal division (Korea Times)
(END)

Keyword
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Issue Keywords
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
TYPE SIZE

Example Type Sizing

A A

SAVED

SHARE

To get the link, tap the URL.

How can we improve?

SUBMIT

Thanks for your feedback!

OK