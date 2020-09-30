Korean-language dailies

-- Coronavirus pandemic boosts used computer market (Kyunghyang Shinmun)

-- Military captures N. Korea's order to kill S. Korean official in real time via wiretapping (Kookmin Daily)

-- Military hears N.K.'s shoot-to-kill order for S. Korean official through wiretapping (Donga llbo)

-- Court dismisses requests by far-right bodies for drive-thru rally (Seoul Shinmun)

-- Firefighters wage fundraising campaign for fire victims (Segye Times)

-- Military takes no countermeasures after eavesdropping of N.K's shot-to-kill order (Chosun Ilbo)

-- Gov't aware N. Korea lied about shooting-related notices (JoongAng Ilbo)

-- Court bans any type of rallies on National Foundation Day (Hankyoreh)

-- 7 in 10 people won't return to hometowns during Chuseok holiday (Hankook Ilbo)

-- Google to impose 30 percent fee on all app developers (Maeil Business Newspaper)

-- Most property experts forecast deposits to lease homes to rise after Chuseok (Korea Economic Daily)

