(EDITORIAL from Korea Herald on Sept. 30)

The ruling party has proposed a bill to keep large retailers up to "20 kilometers" away from the boundary of a traditional market. The existing distance is 1 kilometer. Though existing large retailers are exceptions from the new distance regulation, critics note that it is practically impossible for new distributors to find proper sites for their retail outlets 20 km away from any traditional market. Protection of mom-and-pop stores is important, but large retailers should be able to compete and survive. Furthermore, it is questionable whether consumer interests will be served by blocking large stores.