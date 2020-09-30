(EDITORIAL from Korea Times on Sept. 30)
Moon's low-key response to NK
President should take stronger stance toward Pyongyang
President Moon Jae-in came up with an official response Monday to the death of a South Korean official who was killed by North Koreans in the North's territorial waters. Moon expressed sorrow for having failed to protect the official, but stopped short of criticizing the North for shooting him.
He only asked North Korea to resume the operation of communications channels between the military authorities of the two sides. The President expressed his appreciation to North Korean leader Kim Jong-un for offering an apology over the recent incident, saying it is of particular significance and calling it rare and unprecedented. He even said he could understand Kim's mind.
This apparently means Moon was elated by Kim's apology and that his mindset sharply contrasts with the public uproar over the North's reckless act. He expressed hope that the tragic incident would rather result in a chance for dialogue and cooperation between the two Koreas.
Moon's remarks are disappointing in that many people expected he would issue a stern warning to Pyongyang as it was his first statement in six days after the incident. He should have called for the North's appropriate reaction in coping with it and explained how Cheong Wa Dae has addressed the issue, clarifying diverse questions surrounding it.
It is problematic for Moon to only appreciate the North Korean leader's apology, while keeping silent on the North's behavior. The Justice Party's former chairwoman Rep. Sim Sang-jung cited the need for some ruling party members to refrain from putting priority on inter-Korean relations over the lives of South Korean citizens. Moon should pay heed to Sim's statement.
It is also improper for the Moon administration and the ruling Democratic Party of Korea to focus on a declaration to end the Korean War despite the recent incident. The party submitted a resolution calling for a declaration ending the war and the resumption of individual tourism to North Korea.
Lee Do-hoon, special representative for Korean Peninsula peace and security affairs who is on a visit to the U.S., said he would discuss the peace issue with the United States. Cheong Wa Dae has already come under criticism for Moon's address at the United Nations which focused on the peace issue despite it being informed about the shooting incident in advance.
The opposition People Power Party is opposing the resolution, describing it as an attempt to disregard public anger over the North's killing of the official. Many observers have also cast skepticism over the ruling camp's move toward the declaration.
(END)