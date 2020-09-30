(LEAD) More than 1,300 S. Koreans injected with mishandled flu vaccines
SEOUL, Sept. 30 (Yonhap) -- More than 1,300 South Koreans have received potentially defective flu vaccines, health authorities said Wednesday.
The Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency said a total of 1,362 people were found to have been injected with the vaccines that were not supposed to be administered after being exposed to room temperature.
The figure marked a hike of 489 from Tuesday.
Those who received the mishandled flu vaccines included 122 patients in nursing homes in Incheon, a port city just west of Seoul.
The public health agency also said three people died after receiving the flu shots, but the causes of deaths were their worsened underlying health conditions.
Inactivated vaccines should be stored in refrigerators, and exposure to room temperatures could result in decreased vaccine potency and increased risk of vaccine-preventable diseases.
But the safety of those vaccines exposed to room temperatures has yet to be determined.
An ongoing study on the safety of the exposed vaccines is expected to wrap up early next week.
