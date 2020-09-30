N. Korea's spy chief demoted to colonel general
SEOUL, Sept. 30 (Yonhap) -- North Korea's spy chief has been demoted to colonel general just four months after being promoted to general, the North's state media showed Wednesday.
State Security Minister Jong Kyong-thaek was seen wearing the insignia of the three-star rank in a Tuesday meeting of the political bureau of the Central Committee of the Workers' Party that was aired by the North's state-run Korean Central Television earlier in the day.
The demotion came just four months after Jong was promoted to a four-star general in the enlarged meeting of the seventh Central Military Commission of the Workers' Party.
North Korean state media did not provide any reasons for the sudden demotion.
There have been many cases of demotion, reinstatement and dismissal of senior officials since North Korean leader Kim Jong-un assumed power in 2011.
Some analysts said that Kim uses the frequent personnel changes to gain more loyalty from top officials.
