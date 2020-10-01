Go to Contents
Thursday's weather forecast

09:03 October 01, 2020

SEOUL, Oct. 01 (Yonhap) -- The following is the weather
forecast for South Korea's 12 major cities at 9:00 a.m. Thursday.

Temperature (C) Condition Possibility

High/Low of Rain (%)

Seoul 23/16 Cloudy 20

Incheon 22/17 Cloudy 20

Suwon 24/16 Cloudy 30

Cheongju 25/15 Cloudy 30

Daejeon 25/15 Cloudy 30

Chuncheon 23/14 Cloudy 20

Gangneung 21/15 Cloudy 30

Jeonju 26/16 Sunny 20

Gwangju 25/16 Cloudy 30

Jeju 25/19 Sunny 20

Daegu 25/13 Cloudy 20

Busan 24/16 Sunny 10

(END)

