Thursday's weather forecast
09:03 October 01, 2020
SEOUL, Oct. 01 (Yonhap) -- The following is the weather
forecast for South Korea's 12 major cities at 9:00 a.m. Thursday.
Temperature (C) Condition Possibility
High/Low of Rain (%)
Seoul 23/16 Cloudy 20
Incheon 22/17 Cloudy 20
Suwon 24/16 Cloudy 30
Cheongju 25/15 Cloudy 30
Daejeon 25/15 Cloudy 30
Chuncheon 23/14 Cloudy 20
Gangneung 21/15 Cloudy 30
Jeonju 26/16 Sunny 20
Gwangju 25/16 Cloudy 30
Jeju 25/19 Sunny 20
Daegu 25/13 Cloudy 20
Busan 24/16 Sunny 10
(END)
