(LEAD) Unable to capitalize on lead, Cardinals' Kim Kwang-hyun pulled early in postseason debut

Kim allowed the leadoff hitter to reach base in each of his first three innings, and the Padres scored a run in all three. In the second inning, it was Jake Cronenworth leading off with a triple and then coming home on an Austin Nola sac fly. In the bottom third, right after the Cardinals scored twice to take a 6-2 lead, Tatis Jr. got the ball rolling with a single and scored the team's third run on Tommy Pham's single.

