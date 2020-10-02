N.K. leader inspects recovery efforts at flood-hit area in Gangwon Province
SEOUL, Oct. 2 (Yonhap) -- North Korean leader Kim Jong-un visited a flood-ravaged border county to check recovery efforts, state media said Friday, along with his sister, Kim Yo-jong, who made her first public appearance in two months.
Kim inspected the reconstruction site in the central border country of Kimhwa and learned in detail about damage to dwellings, farms, transportation, the power grid and telecommunications, and hear about progress in the recovery efforts, the official Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) said.
"Hearing the report that about 88 percent of the total construction project has now been done for nearly 1,000 families -- several-story dwelling houses in (the) township area and single-story dwelling houses in the ri of the county, he said with great satisfaction that the People's Army is making world-startling achievements under the energetic leadership and meticulous guidance of our Party," the agency said.
Kim stressed that "this year has been the one of unprecedented hardships but it will be a year of great victory with particularly great worth of struggle," the KCNA said.
He was accompanied by Kim Yo-jong on the field inspection in her first public appearance since late July.
