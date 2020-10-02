Go to Contents
SEARCH

Range
Order by
Periods
~

* The search is limited to articles published after 2010.

Recommended

Friday's weather forecast

09:01 October 02, 2020

SEOUL, Oct. 02 (Yonhap) -- The following is the weather
forecast for South Korea's 12 major cities at 9:00 a.m. Friday.

Temperature (C) Condition Possibility

High/Low of Rain (%)

Seoul 23/16 Sunny 60

Incheon 22/18 Sunny 60

Suwon 24/15 Sunny 60

Cheongju 25/16 Sunny 20

Daejeon 25/16 Sunny 20

Chuncheon 23/15 Sunny 60

Gangneung 25/17 Sunny 20

Jeonju 25/17 Sunny 20

Gwangju 25/16 Sunny 20

Jeju 25/19 Sunny 20

Daegu 26/15 Cloudy 20

Busan 25/17 Sunny 20

(END)

Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Issue Keywords
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
TYPE SIZE

Example Type Sizing

A A

SAVED

SHARE

To get the link, tap the URL.

How can we improve?

SUBMIT

Thanks for your feedback!

OK