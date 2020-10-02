Go to Contents
S. Korea starts monitoring impact of Trump's COVID-19 infection on financial markets

21:55 October 02, 2020

SEOUL, Oct. 2 (Yonhap) -- South Korea has started monitoring the possible impact of U.S. President Donald Trump's infection with the new coronavirus on the financial markets around the world, a government source said Friday.

Earlier in the day, Trump announced in a tweet that he and first lady Melania Trump tested positive for COVID-19 and that they would begin their quarantine and recovery process immediately.

"As U.S. President Trump's infection could amplify uncertainty in the financial markets, the government has started to run a monitoring system," the source said on condition of anonymity.

"We are keeping close tabs on the potential ramifications, given that should uncertainty increase, this could affect our financial market after the holiday period," the source added.

Currently, the finance ministry's bureaus in charge of economic policy and international finance, along with other related agencies, have been closely monitoring developments on the world's financial markets.

sshluck@yna.co.kr
