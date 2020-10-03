Go to Contents
N.K. leader wishes Trump quick recovery from COVID-19

07:40 October 03, 2020

SEOUL, Oct. 3 (Yonhap) -- North Korean leader Kim Jong-un sent a message to U.S. President Donald Trump on Saturday, wishing him and first lady Melania Trump a quick recovery from COVID-19, state media reported.

The message came a day after Trump tweeted that he and his wife tested positive for the virus.

In the message, Kim said he "heard the sudden news" that Trump and his wife tested positive for the virus, the official Korean Central News Agency said.

"He offered his sympathy to the president and the first lady," the KCNA said. "He sincerely hoped that they would be recovered as soon as possible. He hoped they will surely overcome it. He sent warm greetings to them."

This marks the first time Kim has sent a message to the president or leader of a country wishing recovery after they tested positive for the new coronavirus.

julesyi@yna.co.kr
(END)

