BTS ends 'BTS Week' special on Jimmy Fallon show with 'Dynamite' performance
SEOUL, Oct. 3 (Yonhap) -- K-pop superstar BTS marked the finale of nearly weeklong performances in a special series on NBC's "The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon" on Friday (U.S. time) by singing its billboard-topping single "Dynamite."
The seven-member boy band sang and danced on a stage set like a roller-skating rink as they ended their pre-recorded live performances aired every day since Tuesday, which included two unique performances in which they donned traditional Korean "hanbok" attire at South Korea's royal palaces.
In a tweet, Fallon thanked BTS and its fans, known as "Army," for watching his show.
"I want to sincerely thank @BTS_twt for choosing to spend a week with us. And to the Army ... what can I say? You are a dream. You complete the picture. Keep shining. xo Chimmy," his tweet read.
BTS sang its hit song "Mikrokosmos" from its EP "Map of the Soul: Persona" the previous day on Gyeonghoeru, an iconic pavilion in Gyeongbok Palace.
On Tuesday, it performed another hit, "IDOL," in front of Geunjeongjeon Hall of the palace.
The show was designed to showcase different music performances by the band each night, including live performances, comedy bits and virtual interviews.
(END)