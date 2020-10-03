S. Korea to send condolence delegation to Kuwait over death of emir
SEOUL, Oct. 3 (Yonhap) -- South Korea will send a delegation of government officials to Kuwait early this week to offer condolences over the passing of its ruler, the foreign ministry said Saturday.
The delegation, led by Land Minister Kim Hyun-mee, was set to make a three-day visit to Kuwait City starting Sunday to pay respects over the death of Sheikh Sabah al-Ahmad al-Jaber al-Sabah, announced earlier this week. He was 91.
The delegation will also deliver a letter from President Moon Jae-in congratulating the new emir, Sheikh Nawaf al-Ahmad al-Jaber Al-Sabah, the late leader's half brother.
Foreign Minister Kang Kyung-wha plans to visit the Kuwaiti Embassy in Seoul on Monday to express her condolences.
Moon's office sent a telegram to the Arab state Thursday, offering deep condolences over the ruler's passing and highly evaluating his leadership centered on humanism that brought political stability and economic prosperity to Kuwait.
elly@yna.co.kr
(END)