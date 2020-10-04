Pompeo cancels visit to S. Korea after Trump's virus diagnosis
10:56 October 04, 2020
SEOUL, Oct. 4 (Yonhap) -- U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo canceled a planned visit to South Korea, the State Department announced Sunday, after President Donald Trump tested positive for COVID-19.
The State Department released an update on Pompeo's planned Asia visit, which included a single travel itinerary to Tokyo on Oct. 4-6.
The update did not include the previously announced trips to South Korea and Mongolia.
"Secretary Pompeo expects to be traveling to Asia again in October and will work to reschedule visits on that trip, that is now just a few weeks off," the statement said.
