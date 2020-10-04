Go to Contents
SEARCH

Range
Order by
Periods
~

* The search is limited to articles published after 2010.

Recommended

Pompeo cancels visit to S. Korea after Trump's virus diagnosis

10:56 October 04, 2020

SEOUL, Oct. 4 (Yonhap) -- U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo canceled a planned visit to South Korea, the State Department announced Sunday, after President Donald Trump tested positive for COVID-19.

The State Department released an update on Pompeo's planned Asia visit, which included a single travel itinerary to Tokyo on Oct. 4-6.

The update did not include the previously announced trips to South Korea and Mongolia.

"Secretary Pompeo expects to be traveling to Asia again in October and will work to reschedule visits on that trip, that is now just a few weeks off," the statement said.

odissy@yna.co.kr
(END)

Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Issue Keywords
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
TYPE SIZE

Example Type Sizing

A A

SAVED

SHARE

To get the link, tap the URL.

How can we improve?

SUBMIT

Thanks for your feedback!

OK