FM Kang's spouse makes personal trip to U.S. despite travel advisory
SEOUL, Oct. 4 (Yonhap) -- The spouse of South Korea's top diplomat has traveled to the United States, presumably for a yacht tour, despite a government travel advisory asking people to avoid making overseas trips due to COVID-19 concerns, a broadcaster has reported.
Public broadcaster KBS on Saturday reported that Lee Yill-byung, the husband of South Korean Foreign Minister Kang Kyung-wha and professor emeritus of computer science at Yonsei University, departed for America via Incheon International Airport for personal travel.
"I'm going on a free (self-guided) travel. Corona (COVID-19) isn't going to disappear in a day or two. I just can't remain at home all the time," Lee said on camera at the airport.
Lee is presumed to be planning to purchase a yacht and travel around on board in the U.S., according to the report. The professor emeritus has shared the plan on his personal blog since several months back.
The travel comes amid the South Korean government having put in place a special travel advisory since March 23, asking the public to either cancel or postpone all overseas trip schedules in order to curb the transmissions of the new coronavirus.
While the advisory does not legally restrict a private individual's overseas travel, Lee's trip has raised questions as to whether it is appropriate for direct family of a Cabinet member to travel overseas freely against the government recommendation.
Lee's trip also came just a little over two weeks after Kang's ministry extended the special travel advisory until Oct. 19. The advisory can be extended again.
The foreign ministry has remained silent on Lee's travel, citing it as a "personal matter."
