Top headlines in major S. Korean newspapers
SEOUL, Oct. 5 (Yonhap) -- The following are the top headlines in major South Korean newspapers on Oct. 5.
Korean-language dailies
-- Trump hospitalized for COVID-19 treatment, U.S. presidential election 'in chaos' (Kyunghyang Shinmun)
-- Trump's COVID-19 infection, being variable factor for U.S. presidential election (Kookmin Daily)
-- FM Kang says husband's trip to U.S. personal matter, cannot urge him to return (Donga llbo)
-- FM Kang's husband takes trip to U.S. despite gov't travel advisory amid COVID-19 (Seoul Shinmun)
-- Trump's COVID-19 infection emerges as major variable factor for U.S. presidential election (Segye Times)
-- FM Kang's husband takes trip to U.S. for yacht shopping despite travel advisory (Chosun Ilbo)
-- Trump's COVID-19 infection emerges as variable factor for U.S. presidential election (JoongAng Ilbo)
-- Trump's COVID-19 infection emerges as variable factor for U.S. presidential election (Hankyoreh)
-- S. Korea to impose face mask fine from Nov. 13 (Hankook Ilbo)
-- No. of S. Korea's newborn babies to fall by 50,000 in 2021 (Maeil Business Newspaper)
-- Hyundai, Kia's Sept. sales rebound in U.S. for 1st time since pandemic (Korea Economic Daily)
English-language dailies
-- U.S. Secretary of State Pompeo cancels Korea trip (Korea JoongAng Daily)
-- South Korea's new daily COVID-19 cases below 100 for 4th day (Korea Herald)
-- Mass virus outbreak may hit Korea after Chuseok holiday (Korea Times)
