Korean-language dailies

-- Trump hospitalized for COVID-19 treatment, U.S. presidential election 'in chaos' (Kyunghyang Shinmun)

-- Trump's COVID-19 infection, being variable factor for U.S. presidential election (Kookmin Daily)

-- FM Kang says husband's trip to U.S. personal matter, cannot urge him to return (Donga llbo)

-- FM Kang's husband takes trip to U.S. despite gov't travel advisory amid COVID-19 (Seoul Shinmun)

-- Trump's COVID-19 infection emerges as major variable factor for U.S. presidential election (Segye Times)

-- FM Kang's husband takes trip to U.S. for yacht shopping despite travel advisory (Chosun Ilbo)

-- Trump's COVID-19 infection emerges as variable factor for U.S. presidential election (JoongAng Ilbo)

-- Trump's COVID-19 infection emerges as variable factor for U.S. presidential election (Hankyoreh)

-- S. Korea to impose face mask fine from Nov. 13 (Hankook Ilbo)

-- No. of S. Korea's newborn babies to fall by 50,000 in 2021 (Maeil Business Newspaper)

-- Hyundai, Kia's Sept. sales rebound in U.S. for 1st time since pandemic (Korea Economic Daily)

