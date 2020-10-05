(EDITORIAL from Korea JoongAng Daily on Oct. 5)

As a result, the possibility of an October surprise — striking a remarkable deal with North Korea just ahead of the U.S. presidential election — also nearly vanished, with less than 20 days until the election after Trump is released from a two-week quarantine. Some diplomatic experts mention the possibility of Kim Yo-jong, the sister of North Korean leader Kim Jong-un, embarking on a trip to Washington to help break the deadlock in denuclearization talks. Given Trump's health condition, however, chances are slim, meaning the Moon administration must address inter-Korean issues on its own.