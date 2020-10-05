Rays' Choi Ji-man looking to continue hot streak vs. Yankees' ace in MLB postseason

But Choi has had Cole's number. The South Korean is 8-for-12 with three homers and three doubles in his career against Cole, including two home runs in 2020. Cole does have penchant for giving up long balls -- 14 dingers putting him in second place in the AL this year -- because he likes to attack the upper part of the zone with his fastballs and his misses end up over the heart of the plate. Still, Cole's struggles against a middling hitter like Choi, who has a career .245/.345/.451 slash line, are confounding.

