Yonhap News Summary
The following is the first summary of major stories moved by Yonhap News Agency on Monday.
---------------------------
LG Chem tops global EV battery sales this year
SEOUL -- LG Chem Ltd., South Korea's leading chemical company, topped global electric vehicle (EV) battery sales from January to August, a local market research firm said Monday.
LG Chem accounted for a 25 percent share of the global EV battery market, in which a total of 64.7 gigawatt-hours (GWh) of batteries were supplied during the January-August period, according to SNE Research.
---------------------------
(LEAD) 36 service members at Army unit test positive for new coronavirus
SEOUL -- Three dozen soldiers and officers at an Army unit in the northern city of Pocheon have tested positive for the new coronavirus, the defense ministry said Monday.
Three of them were first confirmed to be infected with COVID-19 on Sunday before all other members of the unit went through virus tests and 33 of them tested positive as of 10 a.m. Monday, according to the ministry.
---------------------------
(2nd LD) New virus cases under 100 for 5th day, potential uptick after holiday worrisome
SEOUL -- South Korea's new coronavirus cases stayed below 100 for the fifth straight day Monday, but the country remained cautious about another potential uptick in new infections down the road after the long Chuseok holiday.
The country added 73 more COVID-19 cases, including 64 local infections, raising the total caseload to 24,091, according to the Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency (KDCA).
---------------------------
Unification ministry calls on N.K. to respond to joint probe on shooting incident
SEOUL -- The unification ministry on Monday called on North Korea to respond to South Korea's calls for a joint probe into the recent killing of a South Korean fisheries official, as Pyongyang has remained unresponsive for over a week.
In late September, South Korea's presidential office Cheong Wa Dae demanded North Korea agree to a joint probe into the North's killing of the 47-year-old fisheries official who went missing while on duty near the Yellow Sea border island of Yeonpyeong.
---------------------------
Samsung's Galaxy S20 FE smartphone to go on sale in S. Korea next week
SEOUL -- Samsung Electronics Co. said Monday the budget model of its Galaxy S20 smartphone will go on sale in South Korea next week as the tech giant aims to boost its handset sales amid the pandemic.
The Galaxy S20 Fan Edition (FE) will hit local shelves on Oct. 16 with a price tag of 899,800 won (US$770), according to Samsung, the world's largest smartphone vendor.
Pre-orders for the S20 FE opened Monday for local consumers, and they can receive the device starting Oct. 13.
---------------------------
Pompeo asks for S. Korea's understanding over postponed trip to Seoul
SEOUL -- U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo called Foreign Minister Kang Kyung-wha and asked for understanding of the postponement of his planned trip to Seoul originally set for this week, the foreign ministry said.
Pompeo called off his visit to Seoul as he cut short his East Asia trip after U.S. President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump tested positive for COVID-19 last week.
---------------------------
N.K. media launch PR campaign to promote Kim's achievements ahead of key anniversary
SEOUL -- North Korean state media launched a public relations campaign to promote what the country has achieved under leader Kim Jong-un, such as a remodeled factory and newly built houses, in an effort to rally public support ahead of this week's founding anniversary of the ruling Workers' Party.
The North's official Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) carried a report touting the successful reopening of the Myohyangsan Medical Appliances Factory in the country's northwestern province of Jagang after it was recently remodeled.
---------------------------
BTS agency begins 2-day IPO subscription from individuals
SEOUL -- Big Hit Entertainment, the management agency of K-pop superstars BTS, began a two-day subscription on Monday for its initial public offering (IPO) next week, probably the biggest share sale on the local market.
The IPO subscription runs Monday to Tuesday, prior to the company's listing on Oct. 15.
---------------------------
SuperM's 1st studio album debuts at No. 2 on Billboard 200
SEOUL -- K-pop project boy band SuperM has landed at No. 2 on the Billboard's main albums chart with its first full-length album "Super One."
The U.S.-based publisher reported Sunday (local time) that the SuperM album reached second place on the Billboard 200, which ranks the most popular albums of the week in the U.S. based on multi-metric consumption as measured in equivalent album units.
---------------------------
Underage people's dividend income doubles in 4 years
SEOUL -- Dividend income earned by South Koreans under the age of 18 has more than doubled over the past four years amid a trend of early gifts among rich people, government data showed Monday.
Underage shareholders in the country posted a combined dividend income of around 265 billion won (US$227 million) in 2018, up 115 percent from 2014, according to the data from the National Tax Service.
