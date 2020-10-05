Hyundai's Sept. sales dip 5.3 pct on overseas slump
SEOUL, Oct. 5 (Yonhap) -- Hyundai Motor Co. said Monday its sales fell 5.3 percent last month from a year earlier as the coronavirus pandemic continued to affect overseas sales.
The country's biggest carmaker sold 360,762 vehicles in September, down from 380,910 units a year earlier, due to decreased overseas demand amid the COVID-19 pandemic, the company said in a statement.
Domestic sales rose 33.8 percent to 67,080 units last month from 50,139 a year ago, helped by robust sales of new models. But overseas sales declined 11.2 percent to 293,682 from 330,771 during the cited period.
From January to September, sales dropped 19.4 percent to 2,604,205 units from 3,229,669 in the same period of last year.
