Go to Contents
SEARCH

Range
Order by
Periods
~

* The search is limited to articles published after 2010.

Recommended #BTS #Billboard chart #Dynamite

(LEAD) BTS' 'Dynamite' ranks No. 2 on Billboard singles chart

09:42 October 06, 2020

(ATTN: ADDS more info in paras 3, 8-11, photos)

WASHINGTON, Oct. 5 (Yonhap) -- South Korean boy group BTS' latest hit "Dynamite" spends the sixth week of release at the No. 2 spot on Billboard's main singles chart this week, a week after it made a surprise return to the top spot, Billboard reported Monday.

"BTS' 'Dynamite' dipped to No. 2 on the Hot 100 after three nonconsecutive weeks at No. 1," it said.

The Billboard Hot 100 chart, which measures all-genre streaming, radio airplay and sales data in the United States, is set to be refreshed Tuesday.

This photo, provided by Big Hit Entertainment on Oct. 3, 2020, shows K-pop group BTS singing "Dynamite," its latest Billboard Hot 100 No. 1 hit, for the "BTS Week" special on NBC's "The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon" in the United States. (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)

The song made a splashing debut, becoming the 43rd song ever to take the top spot on the Billboard Hot 100 in the first week of its release.

"Dynamite" dipped to the No. 2 spot after spending the first two weeks at the summit, but made a surprise come back to the No. 1 spot last week, largely helped by the release of its remixes.

Despite its slip to the No. 2 spot this week, the song continued to dominate the U.S. music industry, in terms of digital song sales with 86,000 downloads sold, according to Billboard.

"Dynamite" is the first song to top Digital Song Sales for more than five consecutive weeks since Lil Nas X's "Old Town Road" achieved the same feat last year, Billboard said earlier.

It also became the South Korean septet's first song to make it to the top 40 hits on the Radio Songs chart, rising to the No. 39 spot this week from 42 a week earlier, it said Monday.

Streaming for the band's latest hit slipped 2 percent from the previous week to 13.7 million.

BTS, meanwhile, continued to dominate the Billboard Global Excl. U.S. chart, which ranks songs from more than 200 territories around the world, excluding the U.S., based on streaming and sales data compiled by Nielsen Music/MRC Data.

Its rank on another global chart, including U.S. data, slipped by a notch to No. 2.

The screenshot, from a Billboard Twitter account (@billboardcharts) on Oct. 5, 2020, shows K-pop boy band BTS' "Dynamite" ranked No. 2 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart. (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)
This photo, provided by Big Hit Entertainment on Sept. 29, 2020, shows K-pop group BTS posing for a photo in front of Geunjeongjeon Hall of Gyeongbok Palace in Seoul, South Korea, where the band filmed a performance for the "BTS Week" special on NBC's "The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon" in the United States. (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)

bdk@yna.co.kr
(END)

Related Articles
Keyword
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Issue Keywords
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
TYPE SIZE

Example Type Sizing

A A

SAVED

SHARE

To get the link, tap the URL.

How can we improve?

SUBMIT

Thanks for your feedback!

OK