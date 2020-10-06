Korean-language dailies

-- Feeling desperate, S. Korea's young people pursue money (Kyunghyang Shinmun)

-- National debt ratio to GDP is 60 pct, doubts on effectiveness of fiscal rules (Kookmin Daily)

-- U.S. balks at S. Korea's request for fuel for nuclear-powered submarine (Donga Ilbo)

-- Gov't to shift responsibility for sound fiscal rules to next gov't (Seoul Shinmun)

-- Snowballing national debt sends effectiveness of fiscal rules into doubt (Segye Times)

-- 'When my dad was killed, what was the country doing?': son of killed fisheries official (Chosun Ilbo)

-- 'Dear President, what was the country doing when my dad was killed?': son of killed fisheries official (JoongAng Ilbo)

-- Illegal medical practices prevalent in short-staffed public hospitals (Hankyoreh)

-- Chicken restaurant franchise BHC systematically engaged in 'killing BBQ,' its rival company (Hankook Ilbo)

-- PPP's chief Kim Chong-in suggests to reform labor law (Maeil Business Newspaper)

-- Rags to riches becomes twice as difficult over past 26 years (Korea Economic Daily)

