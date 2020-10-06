(EDITORIAL from Korea Times on Oct. 6)

Lee Yill-byung, a professor emeritus at Yonsei University, wrote in his blog about his plan to buy a Kanter 51 Pilothouse and sail along the U.S. eastern coast to the Caribbean Sea. His act seems to be inappropriate in light of the fact that more than 7.3 million people, including President Donald Trump and his wife, have been infected with the COVID-19 in the United States. Lee already traveled to Vietnam in February despite the travel ban advisory. He purchased an air ticket to Greece in June, but later cancelled the flight.