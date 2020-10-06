Go to Contents
S. Korea's Sept. inflation rises by most in 6 months

08:00 October 06, 2020

SEJONG, Oct. 6 (Yonhap) -- South Korea's consumer prices rose 1 percent on-year in September due to a rise in prices of agricultural goods, marking the sharpest gain in six months amid the coronavirus pandemic, data showed Tuesday.

The September tally accelerated from a 0.7 percent on-year gain in August, according to the data released by Statistics Korea.

The nation's inflation also climbed 0.7 percent on-month in September, the data showed.

Core inflation, which excludes agricultural and petroleum products, went up 0.9 percent from a year earlier.

Utility prices fell 3.5 percent on-year last month, while prices of agricultural, livestock and fisheries products jumped 13.5 percent on-year, the data showed.

