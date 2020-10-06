Gov't collects over 100 tln won in fees over 5 years
SEJONG, Oct. 6 (Yonhap) -- The government has collected more than 100 trillion won (US$86.2 billion) in various fees over the past five years, state data showed Tuesday.
The government had imposed a total of 90 fees on businesses and self-employed people as of 2019, the same as the number posted the previous year, according to the data from the finance ministry.
After peaking at 95 in 2015, the number of fees edged down to 94 in 2016 and 89 in 2017, according to the data submitted for an annual parliamentary inspection of the ministry.
The government collected a combined 100.3 trillion won in charges from 2015-2019, with the amount coming to 20.4 trillion won last year.
By law, the government can impose fees, which serve as quasi-taxes, to raise funds for specific public services.
