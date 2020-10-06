Go to Contents
Tuesday's weather forecast

09:34 October 06, 2020

SEOUL, Oct. 6 (Yonhap) -- The following is the weather
forecast for South Korea's 12 major cities at 9:00 a.m. Tuesday.

Temperature (C) Condition Possibility

High/Low of Rain (%)

Seoul 20/08 Sunny 10

Incheon 19/10 Sunny 10

Suwon 20/08 Sunny 10

Cheongju 20/09 Cloudy 20

Daejeon 21/07 Cloudy 20

Chuncheon 20/04 Sunny 0

Gangneung 19/08 Sunny 0

Jeonju 20/09 Cloudy 20

Gwangju 20/11 Cloudy 20

Jeju 20/16 Cloudy 20

Daegu 22/10 Sunny 10

Busan 23/13 Cloudy 20

(END)

