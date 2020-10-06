Tuesday's weather forecast
09:34 October 06, 2020
SEOUL, Oct. 6 (Yonhap) -- The following is the weather
forecast for South Korea's 12 major cities at 9:00 a.m. Tuesday.
Temperature (C) Condition Possibility
High/Low of Rain (%)
Seoul 20/08 Sunny 10
Incheon 19/10 Sunny 10
Suwon 20/08 Sunny 10
Cheongju 20/09 Cloudy 20
Daejeon 21/07 Cloudy 20
Chuncheon 20/04 Sunny 0
Gangneung 19/08 Sunny 0
Jeonju 20/09 Cloudy 20
Gwangju 20/11 Cloudy 20
Jeju 20/16 Cloudy 20
Daegu 22/10 Sunny 10
Busan 23/13 Cloudy 20
