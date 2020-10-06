S. Korean Olympic chief willing to risk IOC membership to run for reelection

Under the current KSOC statutes, an incumbent KSOC president must first resign 90 days before a reelection if he or she wants to pursue a second term. Lee's election to the IOC in 2019 was linked to his function within the KSOC, and he will have to remain as KSOC chief to retain his IOC membership. Now that Lee is going for his second term, he will first have to step down from his KSOC perch, meaning he will lose his IOC membership.

