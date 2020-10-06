Suncheon catching on as eco-friendly destination amid protracted virus fears

Seonam Temple on Mount Jogye in Suncheon was listed as a UNESCO World Heritage site in June 2018. The temple is known for Seungseon Bridge, which is designated as National Treasure No. 400 and is said to be Korea's most beautiful arched stone bridge. Of the temple's twenty some old trees, two -- a white mume tree and a red mume tree -- are designated as Natural Monument No. 488.

