Yonhap News Summary
The following is the first summary of major stories moved by Yonhap News Agency on Tuesday.
---------------------------
(LEAD) N.K. leader oversees politburo meeting to launch 80-day campaign for economic development
SEOUL -- North Korean leader Kim Jong-un held a politburo meeting of the ruling Workers' Party and launched an "80-day campaign" until year's end to make a last-ditch push to achieve the country's economic and other objectives, state media reported Tuesday.
In August, Kim acknowledged that his five-year economic development plan ending this year failed to achieve intended goals in the face of unexpected internal and external challenges, and pledged to unveil a new scheme at a rare party congress in January.
---------------------------
Military chiefs of S. Korea, U.S. vow to strengthen combined defense posture
SEOUL -- New Joint Chiefs of Staff (JCS) chairman Gen. Won In-choul held phone talks with his U.S. counterpart Mark Milley on Tuesday and vowed to strengthen the combined defense posture based on the ironclad alliance, the military said.
The phone call marked the first talks between the two since Won took office about two weeks ago.
---------------------------
(LEAD) S. Korea's Sept. inflation rises by most in 6 months
SEJONG -- South Korea's consumer prices rose 1 percent on-year in September due to a rise in prices of agricultural goods, marking the sharpest gain in six months amid the coronavirus pandemic, data showed Tuesday.
The September tally accelerated from a 0.7 percent on-year gain in August, according to the data released by Statistics Korea.
---------------------------
(LEAD) BTS' 'Dynamite' ranks No. 2 on Billboard singles chart
WASHINGTON -- South Korean boy group BTS' latest hit "Dynamite" spends the sixth week of release at the No. 2 spot on Billboard's main singles chart this week, a week after it made a surprise return to the top spot, Billboard reported Monday.
"BTS' 'Dynamite' dipped to No. 2 on the Hot 100 after three nonconsecutive weeks at No. 1," it said.
---------------------------
Rescheduled fixtures unveiled for top Asian club football tournament
SEOUL -- The rescheduled match fixtures for Asia's top club football tournament have been released.
The Asian Football Confederation (AFC) announced new fixtures for the AFC Champions League on its website on Tuesday, with group stage matches for clubs in the East Zone -- South Korea, Australia, Malaysia, Thailand, China and Japan -- to resume on Nov. 18. Previously, the AFC had said those teams would be back in action on Nov. 15.
---------------------------
(2nd LD) New virus cases under 100 for 6th day; cluster infections again in focus
SEOUL -- South Korea's new coronavirus cases stayed below 100 for the sixth straight day Tuesday, but the country is bracing for a possible resurgence in new infections after a long holiday as a slew of clusters was reported.
The country added 75 more COVID-19 cases, including 66 local infections, raising the total caseload to 24,239, according to the Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency (KDCA).
---------------------------
BTS' agency to close IPO retail subscription
SEOUL -- Big Hit Entertainment, the management agency of K-pop superstar BTS, is set to close a two-day subscription Tuesday for its initial public offering (IPO) next week in what could be the biggest stock sale in South Korea.
Since Monday, the company has allowed retail investors to subscribe to around 1.43 million shares, or 20 percent of its 7.13 million new stocks to be issued under the IPO scheduled for Oct. 15. The IPO price is 135,000 won (US$116).
---------------------------
In letter to President Moon, son of slain fishery official demands truth
SEOUL -- A son of the fishery official killed by North Korea at sea last month doubted the South Korean government's announcement that his father sought defection and pleaded with the president to find the truth about his father's death.
In a letter released late Monday by Lee Rae-jin, the official's older brother, the son asked President Moon Jae-in, "Do you think it really makes sense that my father, who never learned how to swim and weighed only 68 kg for his height of 180 cm, swam 38 km against the tidal current?"
---------------------------
S. Korean Olympic chief willing to risk IOC membership to run for reelection
SEOUL -- Lee Kee-heung, head of the South Korean Olympic committee, has declared his intent to run for a second term, even if it means losing his membership with the International Olympic Committee (IOC).
Lee, who has spent two decades in sports administration, was elected as president of the Korean Sport & Olympic Committee (KSOC) in October 2016. His four-year term concludes at the end of this year, and the next election is scheduled for January 2021.
---------------------------
BTS should be given preferential treatment for military: lawmaker
SEOUL -- A prominent ruling party lawmaker said Tuesday members of K-pop superstar BTS should be offered preferential treatment in terms of their mandatory military duties.
"Why is it OK for Son Heung-min but not for BTS?," Rep. Noh Woong-rae of the ruling Democratic Party said in a radio interview with CBS, referring to the military exemption for South Korean footballer Son of the English Premier League's Tottenham Hotspur.
---------------------------
Moon pledges to nurture SMEs, startups as leaders of post-pandemic economy
SEOUL -- President Moon Jae-in on Tuesday promised to strengthen support for small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) and venture startups, commending the innovations in those areas as key to the nation's post-pandemic economic recovery.
"We will surely prop up SMEs and venture companies as centers of the economic recovery in the coronavirus era and as leaders of the post-coronavirus digital economy," Moon said at the start of a weekly Cabinet meeting at Cheong Wa Dae.
