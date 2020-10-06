Go to Contents
LS Cable builds 2nd plant in India

13:46 October 06, 2020

SEOUL, Oct. 6 (Yonhap) -- LS Cable & System Ltd., South Korea's leading wire and cable manufacturer, said Tuesday that it has built its second plant in India to meet growing demand for coaxial jumper in India and other countries.

The move doubled the annual production capacity of coaxial jumper at LS Cable & System India, a wholly owned subsidiary of LS Cable & System, the company said, without providing details.

LS Cable & System India supplies coaxial jumper to such telecom companies as Reliance Jio and Airtel through Samsung Electronics Co. and Ericsson, accounting for about 20 percent in the Indian market.

This photo, provided by LS Cable & System Ltd., shows the second plant of its subsidiary LS Cable & System India. (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)

