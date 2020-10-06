Go to Contents
SEARCH

Range
Order by
Periods
~

* The search is limited to articles published after 2010.

Recommended #Doosan Group #stake sale

Doosan Group chief sells stake in fuel cell unit

15:57 October 06, 2020

SEOUL, Oct. 6 (Yonhap) -- Nine shareholders of Doosan Fuel Cell Co., including Park Jeong-won, chairman of cash-strapped Doosan Group, sold their 10.09 percent stake in the fuel cell maker via a block deal, Doosan Fuel Cell said Tuesday.

The stake sold was worth 210 billion won (US$180.8 million) at the closing price of 43,250 won on Monday.

After the sale, the shareholders' combined stake in Doosan Fuel Cell was lowered to 54.98 percent from 65.08 percent, the company said in a regulatory filing.

Earlier, the shareholders provided their 23 percent stake in Doosan Fuel Cell for free to Doosan Heavy & Construction Industries Co. to help it tide over its cash crisis.

The proceeds from the stake sale will be used to repay debts secured on the 23 percent stake, before delivering them to the fuel cell company, a company official said.

This file photo, captured from Doosan Fuel Cell's website, shows a Doosan fuel cell system generating power. (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)

ksnam@yna.co.kr
(END)

Related Articles
Keyword
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Issue Keywords
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
TYPE SIZE

Example Type Sizing

A A

SAVED

SHARE

To get the link, tap the URL.

How can we improve?

SUBMIT

Thanks for your feedback!

OK